PDM, sugar mafia want preferential treatment: Imran

NOWSHERA: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday criticised the “powerful elite” of the country — the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the “sugar mafia” — who he said wanted to evade the law through preferential treatment.

He made the remarks during a speech at the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Jalozai Apartments for low-income groups. The Prime Minister said caring for the poor and ensuring the rule of law was in line with Islam’s first welfare state, the State of Medina, where the Prophet (PBUH) brought a revolution for mankind.

No nation could prosper if it neglected its weaker segments and failed to ensure the rule of law, the Premier said, adding that the rule of law was the main component of a strong society.

On the other hand, a “banana republic” protected only its powerful people, he added. The Prime Minister mentioned that the powerful elite in the country desired preferential treatment, be it the PDM alliance or the sugar mafia and they wanted to evade the rule of law.

The Prime Minister said the rule of law meant holding the powerful accountable for their crimes. “Here, it is difficult to hold the powerful accountable. The sugar mafia is making a profit by selling expensive sugar, they don’t even pay taxes,” the Prime Minister regretted, in remarks reported by Geo News.

“The nation does not become poor due to the lack of resources, but where the rule of law cannot be ensured,” he said. Khan regretted that no government in the past paid attention to providing basic amenities to the common man, including shelter.

He said his government had enrolled people for low-cost housing units after conducting a proper survey. Terming the provision of shelter to the common man as basic responsibility of the state, the Premier said the government’s low-cost housing projects would particularly benefit the weaker segment of society. He said the project was aimed at providing shelter to the underprivileged segment of society particularly the working class and labourers. Khan said the government would provide Rs300,000 subsidy on each house while the buyer would pay easy mortgage instalments to get the ownership rights.

He said with the government’s efforts, a long-delayed foreclosure law was settled that resulted into an agreement with banks on mortgage financing, which was the key factor in materialisation of the project. He urged banks to further streamline their loan disbursement procedure including training of staff to facilitate the aspirants.