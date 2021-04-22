close
Thu Apr 22, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
April 22, 2021

Suspect trying to enter Sessions Court in Lahore arrested

Top Story

LAHORE: An armed suspect trying to enter Sessions Court has been arrested by police on Wednesday. The arrested suspect has been identified as Riaz Khan.

The suspect was carrying an automatic AK-47 and was trying to enter the court premises. Police on suspicion checked the suspect and recovered the weapon from his possession. A case has been registered against him in Islampura police station. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

