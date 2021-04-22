GCU VC’s research leads to law on senior citizens welfare

LAHORE:It is a moment of great pride for the faculty and students of Government College University Lahore as the research carried out by GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi has led to legislation on the welfare of senior citizens in Pakistan.

The research project titled “Moving from the Margins: Promoting and Protecting the Rights of Older Persons in Pakistan”, led by Prof Zaidi, provided the essential data that fed into the drafting of the Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill passed by the National Assembly Pakistan this week on Monday.

The treasury and opposition members of the National Assembly joined hands to pass the bill moved by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari. After approval from the National Assembly and Senate, the bill would be sent to the President for signing into law.

The human rights related bill proposes establishment of a senior citizens council and an old age home. According to the bill, the division concerned would establish and maintain an old age home to be known as Darul Shafqat at an accessible place to accommodate indigent senior citizens of Islamabad.

“The bill aims to socially and economically protect the senior citizens of Islamabad. In this respect, it aims to establish a fund for these senior citizens. It also creates a council, including members from all relevant departments of the government that shall ensure that all possible steps and acts are taken to provide for the wellbeing, comfort and dignity of these senior citizens,” read the bill. After the approval from the National Assembly, Rabiya Javeri Agha, the former federal secretary for human rights, tweeted a congratulatory message, saying that “a special credit to Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and British Council Pakistan for their research on old age in Pakistan.” “This report provided essential data that fed into the drafting of this legislation,” Rabiya Javeri revealed.

In 2019, the British Council in Pakistan identified that the problems faced by older persons which were a matter of urgency in Pakistan. It, therefore, commissioned the research project titled Moving from the Margins: Promoting and Protecting the Rights of Older Persons in Pakistan. The project is carried out by HelpAge International Pakistan and led by Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi in collaboration with international consultants (late) Silvia Stefanoni and Camilla Williamson from Development Action. The findings and recommendations of the research project provided essential data that fed into the drafting of this human rights bill.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Asghar Zaidi said that he felt very proud that his research on Pakistan’s older population had led to legislation on senior citizens. “I am proud of the ‘societal impact’ created by this research I wish to see this aspect gaining momentum in the work of our researchers at Government College University Lahore,” he said.

He said the real challenge to the government is the implementation; some provincial assemblies passed similar acts five years back but implementation is falling short.