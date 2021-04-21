12 more Covid-19 patients die in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Twelve more COVID-19 patients died in Faisalabad on Tuesday. According to a spokesperson for the health department, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 753 in the district and 149 people were tested positive for coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

He said coronavirus tests of 789 people were conducted in public and private sector hospital during the same period. He said so far 10,958 patients had recovered from the disease while total active cases in Faisalabad reached 4,353. He said 305 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 107 at the DHQ hospital and 150 at General Hospital Ghulam Muhammdabad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 243 patients, including 143 confirmed ones, were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, while 75, including 26 confirmed admitted to the DHQ hospital, and 37, including 21 confirmed were admitted to General Hospital Ghulam Muhammdabad. Moreover, 3,104 patients have quarantined themselves at homes.