US climate summit: PM asks Amin Aslam to highlight Pak steps for climate change

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam and Special Assistant for National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the meeting, Malik Amin Aslam briefed the prime minister on the invitation received by Pakistan at the Climate Summit, says Prime Minister Office. The prime minister directed Malik Amin Aslam to represent Pakistan and highlight the steps being taken by the government of Pakistan to combat climate change. Malik Amin Aslam, in his speech at the Climate Summit on April 22, 2021 (around 10 pm), will fully highlight Pakistan's position and various steps taken so far.