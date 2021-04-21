Corona kills another 137 people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday was 83,298 with 5,445 more people testing positive during the 24 hours.

One hundred and thirty-seven more people died out of whom 122 were under treatment in hospital and 15 in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of deaths occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Out of the total 137 deaths, 53 patients died on the ventilator. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 85 percent, Mardan 95 percent, Gujranwala 88 percent and Lahore 82 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternative oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) were also occupied in four major areas including Gujranwala 85 percent, Peshawar 72 percent, Nowshera 68 percent and Swat 65 percent.

Around 549 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no affected person was on the ventilator in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Around 68,002 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 14,109 in Sindh, 41,074 in Punjab, 7,027 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,233 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 710 in Balochistan, 247 in GB, and 602 in AJK.

Around 667,131 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 766,882 cases have been detected which also include the perished, the recovered and the under treatment patients so far, including AJK 15,741, Balochistan 21000, GB 5,191, ICT 70,609, KP 107,309, Punjab 273,566 and Sindh 273,466.

About 16,453 deaths have been recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 4,556 have died in Sindh, 7,561 in Punjab, 2, 920 in KP, 645 in ICT, 225 in Balochistan, 104 in GB, and 422 in AJK. A total of 11,272,531 tests have been conducted so far.