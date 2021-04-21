Misbah hints at cut in probables’ list for T20 WC

ISLAMABAD: Head coach Misbahul Haq Tuesday hoped to introduce a cut on the team’s probables list for the T20 World Cup during the forthcoming series against England in England.

Responding to a question during a virtual conference from Zimbabwe, Misbah said Pakistan would be carrying more or less the same team to the World Cup to be played in India this year.

“You can only expect a few changes as majority of the players will be the same. I am looking forward to England series in summer to introduce a final cut. By that time, I think we should be in a position to finalise our team for the world event. It is essential to introduce some changes for the benefit of the team. It is the victory which is more important for us.”

Misbah, however, was a bit sarcastic about the media for blaming him or any management for a slide in players’ performance.

“When a player does not perform everyone blames us for his poor show. But no one seems ready to give us credit when majority of the players get to the top of their performance. Asif is one example in this regard. Every selected cricketer is my player and I would fully support him.”

To a question on Shoaib Malik’s future with the Pakistan team, Misbah said all depends on the selectors and captain’s choice.

“Any player can step in. It all depends on who best suits to the team. The batsmen like Rizwan and Babar have proved themselves everywhere in the world. Likewise, we have a plan for Fakhar as he has started delivering.”

Misbah also backed his bowlers, saying that wherever they conceded runs it was because of the playing surface.

“Even the best of South Africa bowlers conceded a lot of runs in One-Day cricket. So in limited-overs cricket, most of the time it depends on surface where the game is being played.”