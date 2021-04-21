UK war over chocolate cake!

London: It’s one of Britain’s more unusual legal wrangles, involving a chocolate cake in the shape of a caterpillar and two of the country’s best-known retailers. Marks and Spencer has threatened its cheaper supermarket rival Aldi and the high-street giants have traded barbs on social media.

M&S’ food store chain last week lodged an intellectual property claim with the High Court in defence of its trademarked chocolate-iced sponge character Colin the Caterpillar. It argued that the German supermarket chain Aldi was misleading customers with its "Cuthbert" cake, which is also sold in green packaging, and wants it to desist from further sales or similar products.