Azma asks govt to buy corona vaccine

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has demanded the Punjab government immediately purchase corona vaccine. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, she said only vaccine from China reached Punjab in four months. Azma Bukhari said most of the health workers in Punjab fell victim to corona but the Punjab government had not yet vaccinated 20 per cent of doctors and paramedical staff.