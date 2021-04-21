Covid kills three more as another 730 test positive

Three more people have died due to Covid-19 and 730 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 4,559 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Tuesday that 11,341 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 730 people, or 6.4 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 3,498,957 tests, which have resulted in 274,195 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

After the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh. He said that 8,584 patients across the province are currently infected: 8,159 are in self-isolation at home, nine at isolation centres and 416 at hospitals, while 382 patients are in critical condition, of whom 45 are on life support.

He added that 373 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 261,052, which shows the recovery rate to be 95.2 per cent. The CM said that out of the 730 fresh cases of Sindh, 403 (or 55.2 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 243 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 84 from District South, 46 from District Central, 18 from District West, eight from District Malir and four from District Korangi.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 96 cases, Sanghar 31, Sukkur 22, Jamshoro 18, Thatta and Umerkot 15 each, Naushehroferoze 13, Shikarpur and Sujawal 11 each, Ghotki and Matiari 10 each, Larkana and Tando Allahyar eight each, Kashmore, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas seven each, Dadu and Tando Muhammad Khan six each, Badin four, Jacobabad three, Khairpur two and Kambar one, he added.