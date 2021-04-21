KE inks MoU to automate process of new connections

With a vision to facilitate customers and streamline the process of acquiring new connections under the World Bankâ€™s Ease of Doing Business Index, the Sindh Department of Energy and K-Electric (KE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to automate the issuance of wiring test certificates for new connections.

According to a statement issued by the KE, the power utility has developed and launched a consolidated online portal which connects the power utility with customers and the Electric Inspectorates Karachi (EIK) to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the process of giving new connections.

Customers applying for a connection would need to submit proof of payments for their new connections to the KE via the portal, which would alert the EIK to prepare and issue a wiring testing certificate after the inspection and testing within an agreed turnaround time of three days, without requiring any customer intervention.

The wiring certificate is an important prerequisite for energising a new electricity connection by the KE. The web portal is a milestone of the Ease of Doing Business Index reform agenda and would go a long way in further reducing the turnaround time in acquiring a new connection. Pakistanâ€™s ranking improved from 136 to 108 in the DB report 2020, and the countryâ€™s performance in the section of getting electricity improved by 44 points to 123.