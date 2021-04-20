Imran creating divide in society: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: PML-N secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a "polarising figure" who is creating a divide in society.

Iqbal was referring to PM Imran Khan's address earlier today in which he had accused the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif of staying silent when Salman Rushdie's blasphemous book was published. The premier had said that despite being the prime minister at that time, Nawaz Sharif had failed to register a protest on behalf of Pakistan on international forums against the disrespectful book. Refuting the PM's claim, Iqbal, speaking in Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath", said the blasphemous book was published in 1988, whereas Nawaz Sharif became the prime minister of Pakistan in 1990, therefore, the premier's accusations are baseless. "When the head of the state is a polarising figure who is always creating a divide in society, then no [man], no party, and no leader can single-handedly address such issues in the country," Iqbal said in reference to the recent violent countrywide protests and the subsequent clashes of a banned religious organisation with the police. "During such times, we need unifiers to bring the nation together instead of dividing it further," he said. He went on to say he is "convinced" the ruling PTI-led government would "further polarise society" and exploit the resources as long as it stays in power. "Imran Khan should admit that running a country is beyond his [capacity] and he is not fit for this job," he said. "The only solution to the problems of this country is a free and fair election.