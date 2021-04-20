PDA DG assures to protect greenbelts

PESHAWAR: A delegation of the civil society from Hayatabad met the new Director-General of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Ammara Khan wherein the official assured them support for green development model.

The delegation said that many greenbelts were destroyed and thousands of trees felled due to the execution of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Peshawar.

Therefore, they said, that the remaining green spaces left in Peshawar should be saved from further ill-planned and unsustainable development plans that ignored the importance of trees, ecology, environment and biodiversity. The delegation members told the PDA DG that trees and greenbelts served as an effective barrier against rising pollution levels. They said that green spaces and trees needed to be saved. They said that a dangerous level of air pollution in Peshawar was evident from Air Quality Index reports that posed a serious threat to the lives of its residents.