Punjab govt likely to get powers to promote Grade-18, above cops

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department has decided to prepare recommendations for making amendments to the Police Order 2002 for assigning the Punjab government the authority of promoting provincial police officers to grade 18 and above.

According to a copy of the official documents, available with this correspondent, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) has formed a committee comprising Police Wing officers, which will finalise recommendations and submit to the Punjab Assembly. The step has been taken on special recommendations of the Punjab Assembly Special Committee about the promotion of Provincial Police Service officers, hired through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), and resolution of their issues.

The committee would discuss amending Article 165 of the Police Order 2002. Under the amended Police Order 2002, suggestions would be made for formation of a provincial selection board for promotion of the SSP, DIG and Additional IG rank officers. Until now, the provincial selection board promotes only police officers of up to SP rank only, and the Central Selection Board gives promotions to police officers of higher ranks.

Besides Punjab Police, provincial selection boards are already functional in Home Department’s subordinate departments including Prisons Department, Border Military Police and Bloch Levies, etc. Their officers are promoted at provincial level.