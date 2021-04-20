Dasti announces nationwide movement against govt after Eid

MULTAN: Awami Raj Party chairman Jamshed Ahmed Dasti Monday announced a nationwide protest movement against the PTI-led government after Eidul Fitr.

Addressing a press conference, Dasti accused the government of framing wrong policies and he demanded early, free and fair elections. He said his party would launch a nationwide protest movement against the PTI-led government after Eidul Fitr.

He said he would soon write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court against the injustices of the Muzaffargarh district administration. He said baseless cases had been registered against him because he spoke against the policies of the government. He saluted the lovers of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He alleged Prime Minister Imran Khan and his incompetent cabinet were leading the country towards civil war. He said people were committing suicide because of economic issues. He said the nation was not being told about facts about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor agreement.