Afghanistan: nine killed in security incidents in 24 hours

KABUL: At least nine people were killed, including eight security force members and one civilian, and 18 more were wounded in security incidents in the last 24 hours, adding another layer to the concerns over increasing violence in the country.

Figures by the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) reveal that 39 civilians were killed in violence and 40 more were wounded from April 10 to April 18. The incidents occurred between Sunday evening and Monday morning. One of the incidents was a Taliban attack on a security forces outpost in Baghlan-e-Markazi district in Baghlan province. Two policemen were killed and six more were wounded in the clashes that continued until Monday morning, according to the provincial police.

In Ghazni, meanwhile, two security force members were killed and five more were wounded in a clash on the outskirts of the city of Ghazni on Sunday evening. “The Arzo village witnesses clashes every night. I hope that further bloodshed stops in Ghazni and in the country to respect the Ramadan month,” said Khaliqdad Akbari, a member of the provincial council in Ghazni. The security incidents happened in Baghlan, Ghazni, Kunduz, Balkh, Parwan, Ghor and Nangarhar. “The two sides of the war should not allow the further bloodshed of the Afghan people,” said a spokesman