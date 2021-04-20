close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
Two workers injured in ‘gas cylinder’ explosion

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
April 20, 2021

Two workers of a garment warehouse sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in the Orangi Town area on Monday. The explosion was very loud and it caused panic and fear in the locality. Ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the area and transported the injured workers , Imran and Hamza, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police also reached the site, cordoned it off and called experts of the bomb disposal squad to determine the cause of the blast. Quoting the initial report of the squad, police said it was a gas cylinder explosion.

