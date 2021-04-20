Two workers injured in ‘gas cylinder’ explosion

Two workers of a garment warehouse sustained burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion in the Orangi Town area on Monday. The explosion was very loud and it caused panic and fear in the locality. Ambulances from different welfare organisations reached the area and transported the injured workers , Imran and Hamza, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police also reached the site, cordoned it off and called experts of the bomb disposal squad to determine the cause of the blast. Quoting the initial report of the squad, police said it was a gas cylinder explosion.