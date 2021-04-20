close
Tue Apr 20, 2021
BR
Bureau report
April 20, 2021

Banned party offices, seminary sealed

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has directed the police and district administration to seal the offices and seminaries of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) after it was banned by the federal government.

A source said that the Home and Tribal Affairs Department directed the police and deputy commissioner to seal the proscribed TLP offices. The district offices of the TLP in Peshawar and Charsadda as well as a seminary were sealed after the directives, added the source.

