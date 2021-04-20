Former basketball captain dies

LAHORE: Former Pakistan basketball captain Ghulam Farid passed away here on Monday. He was 78.

The Pakistan Basketball Federation has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Ghulam Farid.

Federation secretary Khalid Bashir said that Ghulam Farid had been undergoing treatment at a hospital for some time due to diabetes. Ghulam Farid’s services for basketball cannot be forgotten, he said.

Ghulam Farid represented Pakistan in several international matches, including the Asian Games.

He was buried in Lahore in the presence of friends and relatives.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the death of Ghulam Fareed.

In his condolence message on Monday, Arshad Aulakh lauded the great contributions of Ghulam Fareed and said that his services will be remembered for a long time.