April 29 will be day of accountability for those who plundered Karachi: Miftah

KARACHI: Miftah Ismail, fomer federal finance minister and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate for the NA-249 by-poll, has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during his tenure had paid the Centre’s share of Rs12.5 billion for the K-IV project to the Sindh government to solve the water issue of Karachi but unfortunately the project was yet to be completed.

Ismail said this on Sunday during his electoral campaign in NA-249 that comprises the Baldia Town area of Karachi. He lamented that water was the most basic need of life but the people of Baldia Town had been deprived of that basic need. “People living in the constituency spend an average of Rs5,000 per month only on the purchase of water, which is utter cruelty and injustice,” said Ismail, who is also the PML-N Sindh secretary general. He vowed that after winning the election, he would ensure water supply in the area at all costs. “April 29 - the polling day - would be a day of accountability for those who plundered Karachi’s resources,” he said to voters. “For all basic facilities, including supply of clean water to Baldia Town, you have to stamp the lion, the PML-N’s electoral symbol.” He asked the residents of the constituency to take the elders and women with them to the polling stations on April 29 if they wanted to get rid of the corrupt and incompetent rulers.