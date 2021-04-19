Hyderabad areas face prolonged power outages amid rainfall

HYDERABAD: Owing to rainfall in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, several areas have been facing power outages for many hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), out of the 70 feeders that were tripped due to rainfall, power has been restored in 30 of them.

The spokesperson added that the power supply had to be suspended to avoid untoward incidents as trees, signboards, and wires were broken due to the rainfall.

Last year, torrential rains had lashed parts of Hyderabad, leading to a similar problem. Aside from prolonged power outages, drains across the city were left inundated.

The streets of the second-largest city in Sindh were also flooded due to the rain while water entered houses and caused difficulties for residents.

Water rising up to three feet outside several hospitals could be seen. In the city’s Latifabad and Qasimabad areas, the localities were submerged with rainwater.