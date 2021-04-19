close
Mon Apr 19, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 19, 2021

Land dispute claims four lives

National

KOHAT: Four people were killed and three others injured when two rival groups exchanged fire over a land dispute Bostikhel area in Darra Adamkhel.

The police said that two groups traded fire in Bostikhel area over a land dispute. In the firing, four people were killed from one side while three persons sustained injuries from the other side.

The slain persons were identified as Abdul Rahman and his three sons namely Saeed, Naveed and Habib.

