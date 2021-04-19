97 more die from corona in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Around 97 patients died from COVID-19 and 3,562 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 7,430 in Punjab, while confirmed cases reached 267,572 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 44,626 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,278,424 in the province. After 7,430 fatalities and recovery of a total of 216,237 patients, including 2,341 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 43,905 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.