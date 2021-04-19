Law, order situation across province satisfactory: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that except for one point in Lahore city, where some elements have blocked a main road, law and order situation in the provincial capital as well as all parts of the province is satisfactory.

In a press statement, the chief minister called upon people not to believe in the messages being shared on the social media and other unauthentic sources of information, which are being spread as part of the propaganda campaign by miscreants.

He said the responsible government departments and persons concerned had been updating people about the actual situation regularly. He assured the people of Punjab that maintenance of law and order situation and protection of their lives and properties was a prime responsibility of the government and the police, Rangers and other law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) were performing duties efficiently.