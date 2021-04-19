Sugar not available at Rs85 per kg in open market in Lahore

LAHORE: The government has failed to control price-hike and overcharging. Shopkeepers are violating price lists. Sugar is not available in open market at official rates while the consumers are purchasing sugar in Ramazan bazaars staying in long queues.

The prices are only controlled in Ramazan bazaars where subsidised sugar is sold at lower than the market rates. Sugar is not available in markets at official rates of Rs85 per kilogram. Shopkeepers are selling sugar to their regular customers at Rs100 per kilogram. Other customers are unable to buy sugar even at Rs100 per kilogram. In some areas shopkeepers have displayed placards stating sugar is not available.

The price of chicken live bird gained Rs25 and was fixed at Rs251 per kg, while it was sold at Rs265 to 280 per kg, and chicken meat gained by Rs36 per kg, was fixed at Rs364 per kg, and sold Rs370 to 450 per kg.

The price of potatoes soft skin new A-grade unchanged at Rs43 to 45 per kg, B-Grade Rs39 to 41 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was slightly increased by rupee one per kg, fixed at Rs24 to 26 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs20 to 22 per kg, and C-grade at Rs16 to 18 per kg, B&C grade mixed sold at Rs25 to 30 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs58 to 60 per kg, sold at Rs80 to 100 kg, B-grade fixed at Rs54 to 56 per kg, and C-grade at Rs50 to 52 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg.

The price of garlic local was reduced by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs85 to 90 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 120 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged fixed at Rs155 to 160 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg.

Both Ginger Chinese gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs320 to 330 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, Ginger Thai gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs310 to 315 per kg, and sold at Rs320 to 360 per kg.

Cucumber farm gained by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 60 per kg.

Brinjal price was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg.

Biter gourd was fixed at Rs60 to 62 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg.

Spinach was gained by Rs11 per kg, fixed at Rs25 to 27 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. Zucchini farm was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, and zucchini long reduced by Rs8 per kg, fixed at Rs32 to 34 per kg, both sold at Rs60 per kg, Zucchni local was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs125 to 130 per kg, sold at Rs160 to 200 per kg.

The price of lemon Chinese was gained by Rs70 per kg, fixed at Rs210 to 220 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 450 per kg.