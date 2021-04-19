PM trusts Shaukat Tarin’s abilities

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed full confidence in the abilities of newly appointed Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin.

Tarin held an important meeting with Imran Khan and discussed matters pertaining to economic situation of the country. A private TV channel reported that economists, financial experts, Federal Minister for Energy Muhammad Hammad Azhar and social media members of the ruling party were also present.

The meeting took place at the Prime Minister’s House two days ago. The participants of the meeting questioned Shaukat Tarin about his economic plan.

Responding to a question regarding his interview to a private TV channel about government’s economic plan and a comment in a television interview on the country’s economic situation, Tarin said what was said in the TV interview was not only about the present government adding that he couldn’t provide a full account of the economic situation in a short time.

He claimed that the discussion on the economic situation was a reference to past governments. The prime minister while expressing full confidence in the abilities of Shaukat Tarin said he had been known to him for over 35 years and he was also a partof Board of Governors ofShaukat Khanum Hospital.

Tarin said based on his 49 years of economic experience, the only solution to the economic problems was to bring the GDP growth to at least 6 to 7 percent. Answering a question about the possible removal of Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Shaukat Tarin, Tarin said Raza Baqir had done a great job by bringing reforms to the bank. [Considering his performance] there is no chance of removing Baqir from the office, Tarin clarified.