Mon Apr 19, 2021
AFP
April 19, 2021

Four die in plane crash near Paris

World

Meaux, France: Four people died Sunday when a light plane crashed east of Paris, the local fire service said. A Robin DR400 aircraft that had taken off from Beauvais, northwest of the capital, was found in a field near Saint-Pathus, and an investigation was begun to determine the cause of the accident, the service added.

