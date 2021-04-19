Four die in plane crash near Paris

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Meaux, France: Four people died Sunday when a light plane crashed east of Paris, the local fire service said. A Robin DR400 aircraft that had taken off from Beauvais, northwest of the capital, was found in a field near Saint-Pathus, and an investigation was begun to determine the cause of the accident, the service added.