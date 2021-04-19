PNCA announces results of talent hunt contest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday announced the results of week-18 of PNCA talent hunt music edition. The first Jury award won by Suhail Ahmed Pirazdo, second Jury award by Moiz Abbas and third award won by Ali Hamza Kazmi.

PNCA also announced special nominees including Sana Nemat, Irfan Haider Guglee, Raheel Khokar and Ali Qasim for their outstanding performance. The results announced by Director General PNCA in a video message, she said PNCA would also provide opportunities to the winners and special nominees in its upcoming functions.