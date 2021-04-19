Khurshid Kasuri’s younger brother passes away

LAHORE:Mian Umar Mahmud Kasuri, senior advocate of the Supreme Court, and son of late Mian Mahmud Ali Kasuri, former law minister and champion of human rights, passed away.

Mian Umar Kasuri also took part in various movements for the restoration of democracy and had to go to prison during these movements. He was the younger brother of Mian Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, former Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

He was laid to rest in Bagh-e-Rehmat graveyard in Lahore. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation in the country, the family has decided to avoid condolence gatherings and has requested friends and well-wishers to offer fateha for the late Kasuri.

Pervaiz, Shujaat condole: Pakistan Muslim League-Q President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi, MNA expressed deep grief over the demise of mother of senior journalist Saleem Safi and Barrister Omar Kasuri, brother of former Foreign Minister Khurshid Mehmood Kasuri. Pakistan Muslim League-Q leaders extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the elevation of the status of the deceased.