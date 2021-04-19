Quality education govt's mission: CM Buzdar

LAHORE:The 33rd meeting of Punjab Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority was held under the chair of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM office where he was briefed in detail about Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence.

Usman Buzdar expressed satisfaction that corona SOPs are being thoroughly ensured in Danish Schools. The chief minister termed the performance of Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence satisfactory and said that they were imparting quality education to poor but intelligent children in backward areas. He said that a state-of-the-art boarding school would be set up in Koh-e-Suleiman where quality education with boarding and lodging facilities will be provided to boys and girls student adding that quality education for all is our vision. He said that Danish Schools were providing opportunities to the students for expressing their abilities.

Provincial Minister for Education Murad Raas said that the government was making serious efforts to bring the standard of education in government schools on a par with private schools. Danish School Authority Vice-Chairperson Samira Ahmed said that Danish Schools and Centres of Excellence Authority was providing opportunities of quality education.

APP adds: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarships programme for poor and intelligent students of Punjab was being carried out successfully in the province.

According to a handout issued here Sunday, he said the purpose of the scholarship programme was to provide financial support to the deserving students. The government was determined to breach the gulf of economic disparity between privileged and impecunious strata of society, according to the teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH). He said the scholarships programme was not for any particular religion or class, but for every talented and needy student.

Usman Buzdar said that under the Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen scholarships programme, the government would ensure transparent and justified distribution of stipends. He said that students could apply for scholarships at the PITB from their homes. Intermediate scholarships would be awarded on the basis of matriculation results, whereas undergraduate scholarships would be given on the basis of intermediate results. He said that 14,000 intermediate scholarships and 891 undergraduate scholarships would be distributed among the students of public colleges and universities.

Moreover, 50 percent scholarships would be given to needy and destitute students while the remaining 50 percent would be awarded to students of all districts purely on merit. Scholarship share of science students was 60 percent and humanities group students would get 40 percent, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the scholarships would also be given to the children of low paid government employees. A sum of Rs25,000 will be distributed among each student per annum under the head of intermediate scholarship, overall Rs700 million would be paid annually. Similarly, undergraduate scholarships would be given to the top students of every undergraduate programme in 30 government universities.

Undergraduate scholarships would include full tuition fees for the entire academic session; Rs67 million will be paid annually and a total of Rs268 million will be distributed among the deserving students under this head. He said that the programme would be beneficial for those students who could not continue their education due to financial difficulties.

HERITAGE DAY

The chief minister said that preserving unique monumental buildings and historical sites was a need of the hour.

In a message on the World Heritage Day, he said that observing the day in respect to historical places and heritage buildings was a good omen. He said “Our heritage reminds us of our past. The happy memories of the past make our lives beautiful.”

Punjab’s historical sites and monuments have recognition at global level because of their architectural beauty,” added the chief minister.

The historical buildings in Lahore are a testament to its architectural beauty. The Punjab government is making serious efforts to protect and promote its heritage at global level, added the CM.