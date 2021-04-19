The morning after

The now-banned party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) blocked major highways of Punjab on Monday (April 12). Protesters tortured policemen and damaged people’s property, including cars and motorcycles. Police vans were also set on fire. More than two policemen lost their lives, and hundreds were injured. Our respect to those officers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of Pakistan.

Police officers should be rewarded for their services to the country. However, there is one thing that must be condemned. After the situation was brought under control, some people shared videos on social

media in which police officers can be seen beating arrested protestors. No one should be subjected to any form of torture. It is also not right to release such videos on social media. Senior officials should take notice of this issue.

Arbab Ahmad

Fateh Jang