6 more die of COVID-19, 768 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi : Another six confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the region to 1,453 while another 768 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the region to 89,844.

It is important that on Saturday, a total of 346 new patients were added to the dashboards of the twin cities that was the lowest number of cases reported in a day from the region after March 10 this year while 241 new patients were reported from ICT that was also the lowest number of cases from the federal capital after March 10. The positivity rate of COVID-19 from ICT was 5.1 per cent on Saturday, the lowest in the last one month though the positivity rate has been recorded as 11.8 per cent in the last 24 hours.

According to details, five patients died of COVID-19 from the federal capital in the last 24 hours while 650 new patients have been reported from ICT.

The virus claimed one life from the Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while 118 new patients have been reported from the district.

Death of five COVID-19 patients from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from ICT to 636 while another death caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken death toll from the district to 817.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital has reached 69,556 of which 56,399 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital has jumped to 12,521 after the addition of 74 cases on Sunday.

Confirmation of 118 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 20288 of which 17,207 patients have recovered.

On Sunday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 2,264 of which 135 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 2,129 were in home isolation.