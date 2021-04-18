close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2021

Two FWO personnel die in road mishap

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
April 18, 2021

MANSEHRA: Two personnel of the road maintenance battalion of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) were killed when a Rawalpindi-bound pickup vehicle plunged into a ravine in the Kiru area of Lower Kohistan on Saturday.

Police sources said the vehicle carrying personnel of FWO was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit when the driver couldn’t hold control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn as a result of which it plunged into the ravine.

The Rescue 1122 and locals rushed to the spot and retrieved bodies and shifted them to Civil Hospital Pattan.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Maaz and Khalid Butt died in the accident and their bodies were shifted to their respective towns.

