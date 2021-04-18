close
Sun Apr 18, 2021
BR
Bureau report
April 18, 2021

3 held for travelling on fake COVID-19 certificates

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The authorities at the Bacha Khan International Airport on Saturday offloaded and arrested three passengers who were travelling on fake Covid-19 negative certificates.

An official said the three passengers were travelling abroad after obtaining fake certificates. They were arrested by the officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and shifted to the lock-up for further interrogation.

