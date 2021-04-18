Police officials inspect security arrangements in capital

Islamabad : Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanveer visited different areas of the capital city to inspect the law and order situation and met with the on-duty officials.

According to the police, Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SP (Aiwan-e-Sadr) Sardar Mustafa and ASP Abdul Aleem also accompanied the high-ups during their round to the city. The officials also distributed masks among the personnel. DIG Afzaal Ahmed Kausar also had an ‘Iftar’ dinner with the police officials in Rawat while SSP Syed Mustafa Tanveer had ‘Iftar’ with cops at Faizabad bridge.

Talking to the policemen, the officers said that they were happy to see the personnel in the field and also appreciated their role in controlling law and order during the protests. They said the department was proud of the role the force played during the protests and secured lives of the residents. They also directed the officials to be vigilant during Ramazan and perform security duties with commitment.