DC visits corona vaccination centre

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik Saturday visited coronavirus vaccination centre at Expo Centre and reviewed the arrangements for the vaccination process there.

He also inspected the counters and beds placed for coronavirus vaccine receivers and also asked from the visitors about the arrangements and cleanliness conditions. The deputy commissioner directed the officials concerned to ensure the best cleanliness conditions at the centre. He said vaccine had been administered to more than 215,000 people so far. He said that now vaccine was being given to the people in two shifts; the first shift from 10am to 4pm and the second from 9pm to 1am.

1 407 cases registered over corona SOPs’ violations: Police registered 1,407 cases and arrested 1,748 persons in different areas of the City for violating coronavirus SOPs in 20 days.

According to police data, 713 cases were registered for not using masks while 694 cases were registered over violation of other corona SOPs.

DIG Operations Sajid Kiani said police were high alert to maintain law and order, besides taking action for the implementation of the SOPs.

Rs 2.197m fine imposed for overcharging for sugar: The city district administration, in a crackdown launched to regulate the sugar price, imposed Rs 2.197 million fine on various shopkeepers in the provincial capital during the last two weeks.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration on Saturday, the price control magistrates inspected 9,115 points and found 1,237 shopkeepers involved in selling sugar at higher rate that the officially-fixed price for the commodity.

Deputy Commissioner Muddasir Riaz Malik directed the price control magistrates to ensure sale of sugar at the fixed price.

He said that sugar should be sold at Rs85 per kg in the open market and 65 per kg in Ramazan bazaars.