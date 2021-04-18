GCU’s initiative for quality education

LAHORE: After approval from the Academic Council, the departments of Government College University (GCU) Lahore have formally adopted the policy of zero-semester and non-credit mandatory courses/training for students who require extra-attention.

According to the policy, the admission committees and students’ academic advisers will identify courses for students. Non-credit courses will be of foreign languages such as Persian, Arabic, Chinese, French, communication skills, and basic courses related to a discipline. GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi said: “This initiative is part of the recent drive to improve the quality of education at GCU. Top-ranked universities offer zero-semester and non-credit courses to equip students with skills necessary to be highly competitive in the job market.”

Unfortunately, the Vice Chancellor said, Pakistani universities were reluctant to adopt this strategy due to limited financial and human resources.

“Despite these tangible problems, GCU is committed to going to any extent to make its students distinguished. We will not charge our students any additional amount”, he said.