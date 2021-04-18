The current Covid-19 situation in the country has forced the authorities to consider strict measures to contain the alarmingly fast spread of the virus. A few days back, the authorities in Punjab even proposed a complete lockdown in Lahore (where the positivity rate is extremely high) for close to two weeks. The authorities have also issued special guidelines on how mosques can open in Ramazan. Worshippers have been told to wear face masks inside the mosque and observe social distancing.

There is no denying that the third wave of the virus has caused enough damage. The active cases have been increasing rapidly. Even though the country has started its vaccination programme, it has to take strict measures to deal with the situation which is getting worse. The authorities should create awareness among people about the severity of the third wave of the virus.

Barkatullah

Turbat