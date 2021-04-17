33 judges in KP promoted

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court on Friday ordered promotions of 33 judges across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a notification issued on Friday, 12 judges were promoted as district and sessions judges in grade 21.

They included Abdul Jabbar, Ijaz Rashid, Asif Rashid, Shah Wali Ullah, Usman Bashir, Faryal Zia, Sumera Wali, Mohammad Arif, Shaukat Ahmad, Ahmad Iftikhar, Dost Mohammad and Tanvir Iqbal.

Those promoted as additional sessions judges included Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Zahoor, Asmat Ullah, Fazal Wadood, Mohammad Qasim, Murad Ali Shah, Miss Shah Sultan, Ihsan Ul Haq and Arshad Ali.

Another 12 judges were promoted as senior civil judges including Aftab Javed, Sidra Azmat, Mohammad Wali, Arshad Khan, Mazhar Hussain, Muhibur Rahman, Saira Bano, Qaisar Shahzad, Shiraz Firdous, Ghulam Hamid, Faiza Gul and Tanvir Usman.