21,483 fined in Peshawar for Covid-19 SOPs violations

PESHAWAR: As many as 635 people were arrested and action was taken against over 21,483 others for violation of corona-related standing operation procedures (SOPs) in the provincial capital.

The action was taken mostly in public transport as well as bus stands across the provincial capital.

“Apart from arresting 635 people in different areas, the police have impounded 233 public transport vehicles for violation of the Covid-19 SOPs,” Abbas Majeed Marwat, the chief traffic officer, told The News.

He added the actions were underway across the provincial capital to check violations of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The official said around 21,483 people were issued tickets for various violations of the Covid-19 SOPs.

An official said that under actions against those involved in violation of Covid SOPs in public transport, a fine of Rs300 and Rs500 each is being imposed.

The tickets are being issued for not wearing masks and not keeping safe distance in vehicles as per Covid-19 SOPs.

Wearing facemask has been declared mandatory at closed and congested places after imposing Section 144 in the provincial capital.

Police had warned that action would be taken against those not wearing masks despite the fresh orders issued to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Peshawar is witnessing a higher positivity ratio and more deaths are being reported due to the virus daily.

According to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, 1129 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in KP on Thursday with 14.6 percent positivity.

“Our health system & administration are working to keep you all safe. But they can’t be successful without help of the public,” he added.

He continued that 934 of the 1070 HDU beds were occupied in KP. “That’s a 450 percent increase since the beginning of the third wave.

We need to contain this wave. There’s no short-cut. We just need to follow and implement SOPs. That needs everyone’s help,” he said.

The restrictions at public places have been tightened after directives by the government to ban all kinds of gatherings and ensure implementation of SOPs to stop the virus from spreading.

Special teams of the district administration and police have been formed to visit various parts of Peshawar to ensure implementation of the Covid-19 SOPs. Teams are visiting bazaars and public places to ensure people follow the SOPs.

The traffic police are registering cases against the violators of the SOPs.

However, a huge majority of people do not follow the SOPs, including wearing masks, keeping safe distance in public places as well as social gatherings. It necessitates a mass education campaign through prayer leaders, lawmakers and all those have a say in the society.