Where is the vaccine?

The vaccination process in our country is quite slow. A few weeks back, the government opened the vaccine registration for people above 50. However, many vaccination centres are still not entertaining people above the age of 50. It is true that senior citizens – people above the age of 60 – should be vaccinated first. But it is equally important to speed up the vaccination process. Private hospitals, too, have temporarily suspended the inoculation process.

Covid-19 is a lethal virus which is killing people indiscriminatory. The situation is quite bad. Our country’s already fragile healthcare system won’t be able to deal with the challenges caused by the government’s laid-back attitude. We have administered vaccine doses to only one million people. We need to do a lot more. The government must speed up the vaccination programme immediately.

Sana Misbah

Karachi