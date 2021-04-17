Youm-e-Dua observed for protection from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The Youm-e-Dua [Prayers Day] and Astaghfar [Penitence] were observed across country and special prayers were made to seek forgiveness for humanity against coronavirus pandemic.

Clerics and leading scholars of different religious schools of thought appealed to the public to take precautionary measures in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus.

While addressing the Juma (Friday) congregations, they said elements which were fanning anarchy and chaos in the country were going against the law and Shariah. “Every Muslim is protector of Namoos-e-Risalat and belief in the Finality of Prophethood,” they clarified.

Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, and Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, addressed Friday sermon at Grand Jamia Masjid Bahria Town, Lahore. He said entire humanity is in a state of threat due to coronavirus pandemic. He said everyone should turn to Allah Almighty to seek forgiveness and should adopt precautionary measures to ensure safety of one another. Ashrafi said those who were asking people not to get vaccinated against coronavirus were ignorant of religion and conventional sciences. He said vaccine could also be administered in a state of fasting and the Islamic scholars and Muftis agree on it.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that Ramadan is a month of tolerance, forbearance and brotherhood; therefore philanthropists and wealthy people of society should take care of the poor and deserving.

