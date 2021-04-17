Senior journalist Fasahat Mohiuddin passes away

Senior journalist and The News staffer Fasahat Mohiuddin passed away on Friday after a brief illness in Karachi, his family members said. He was 65. His funeral prayers will be held after Zuhr prayers today at the Bilal Masjid near Gol Market in Nazimabad.

He had suffered a massive stroke a few days ago and was taken to the Aga Khan University Hospital, where he had remained under treatment for three days before being discharged, he family members said, adding that he had been bedridden at home where he died on Friday evening.

He had started his career at the Pakistan Press International news agency in 1983 where he worked as a reporter and later joined The News International, Karachi. As a reporter, he was known for his grip over local government issues, and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. He is survived by a widow, a daughter and an ailing mother.