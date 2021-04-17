Three more fall prey to Covid-19 in Sindh, 561 new cases emerge

Covid-19 claimed three more lives in Sindh during the previous 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the viral disease in the province to 4,544. In the meantime, 383 patients of Covid-19 remained under treatment at different hospitals, of whom condition of 356 was stated to be critical and 39 of them were on life support.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said this on Friday in his daily statement on the pandemic situation in the province. In addition to three deaths during the previous 24 hours, the CM said, 561 new cases of Covid-19 were detected after 11,623 tests were conducted, constituting a 4.8 per cent current detection rate.

He explained that since the start of the pandemic, a total of 3,450,136 tests had been conducted in Sindh against which 271,523 cases detected, of which 95.7 per cent or 259,792 patients had recovered.

Shah said there were currently 7,187 patients of Covid-19 in Sindh, of whom 6,794 were in home isolation, 10 at isolation centres and 383 at different hospitals. Sharing the district-wise data of the new cases, the CM said Hyderabad had 79 new cases, Shikarpur 17, Shaheed Benazirabad 14, Kashmore and Sukkur 13 each, Ghotki 12, Badin, Jamshoro, Matiari and Dadu 11 each, Thatta 10, Sanghar nine, Khairpur, Tando Mohammad Khan and Naushehro Feroze eight each, Tando Allahyar seven, Umerkot six, Jacobabad and Sujawal five each, and Larkana and Mirpurkhas had four new cases each.

The total number of new cases in the Karachi division was 278, of which 139 belonged to District East, 65 to District South, 31 to District Central, 19 to District Malir, 17 to District West and seven to District Korangi.

The CM urged the people of Sindh to abide by the standard operating procedures issued by the government or else the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 could prove more dangerous compared to the previous two waves.