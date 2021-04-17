Security remains tight

LAHORE:Police took tight security measures in the City, including at mosques, imambargahs and religious places on the first Friday of Ramazan.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar had issued directions to the DIG Operations, SSP Operations and all divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements. He also visited different areas of the City, including mosques and other religious places, to check the security arrangements. The officials with the Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alert and did partrolling in all the areas. Police also checked the vehicles particularly at the entry and exit points of the City.