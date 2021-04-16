ECP undergoes key structural changes

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja has ordered gradual multi-faceted organisational changes to enhance the capacity of the institution so that it could carry out its constitutional duties in a more efficient manner.

Some significant organizational changes of the first phase include: 1. The Information Technology Department has been restructured for more efficient use of technology in the next elections under which new posts of project director (duplication), project manager, electoral technology and project manager, data centre/printing have been approved and individuals in these positions will be contracted for a fixed period of time in exchange for an attractive salary. They will work to formulate and implement strategies to ensure the use of election-related technology.

2. The post of joint provincial election commissioner (Elections) (BPS-20) has been approved in every Provincial Headquarters of the Election Commission for comprehensive and active supervision of election matters.

3. A new post of legal consultant has been approved in the Election Commission Secretariat to make the Law Department more functional for more effective follow up of legal and judicial matters. In addition, High Court benches are functioning in all the provinces wherever they are.

A post of law officer has been created there and in the office of the Provincial Election Commission where there is no post of the first director, i.e. Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, the post of director legal has been created. For effective implementation of orders at the secondary level, the Election Commission made arrangements on March 7, 2021 with the help of modern technology for the examination of more than one lakh candidates for the vacant posts of election officers (BPS-17) with the help of modern technology. The results were announced on April 14, 2021 and the list of shortlisted candidates can be viewed on the Election Commission's website www.ecp.gov.pk.