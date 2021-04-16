France asks its citizens to leave Pakistan

LAHORE: The French Embassy in Pakistan on Thursday advised all of its nationals and companies to temporarily leave the country after anti-France violence erupted in the country over the arrest of a son of the founder of Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi (Late), foreign media reported.

Saad Rizvi was arrested Monday for threatening the government with mass protests if it did not expel French envoy Marc Baréty over the publication of blasphemous sketches. French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes Von Der Muhll said about 400 to 500 French nationals live in Pakistan and they will be able to leave via commercial flights.

There was no immediate comment by Pakistan’s foreign ministry. But, interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said French citizens living in Pakistan were safe and security had been provided to them.

At a news conference Wednesday, he the operation against Rizvi supporters was launched when they refused to end their sit-in peacefully. He said a government order was being formally issued to outlaw Rizvi’s party so that it never creates such a situation in the future.