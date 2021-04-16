Police recover ransom money from kidnappers

Islamabad: Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday recovered Rs100,000 ransom money from four people during investigation who allegedly kidnapped Farhan Khalid at gun point here last month and took him to Rahimyar Khan.

According to police, a team under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police Abdul Aleem, comprising Station House Officer (Industrial area) and other cops rescued the abductee after arresting the kidnappers last month.

The police team also recovered a vehicle and weapon with ammunition used in crime from the culprits identified as Muazzam Qureshi, Basharat Ali, Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Rizwan.

Meanwhile, during special checking the police arrested a suspect namely Aurangzeb and recovered two pistol and a 12 bore gun along with ammunition from his possession.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman appreciated the performance and announced cash prizes for the team members.