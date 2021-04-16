Staggered resumption of 9 to 12 classes from 19th

Islamabad : The Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA, Islamabad Capital Territory, has announced that the private schools and colleges in Islamabad will resume classes of grade 9-12 including 0/A Level in a staggered manner from April 19 strictly complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government for coronavirus control.

The announcement comes in line with the decisions taken by the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers during a meeting on April 6 and on the orders of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training.

According to a PEIRA letter issued to privately-owned educational institutions in Islamabad and relevant officials after the approval of its chairperson, the send-up or board examination already announced will be held under COVID SOPs.

"Any change in the exam schedule already announced shall be notified by quarters concerned."

The PEIRA also said classes of pre-primary to grade VIII would remain closed until April 28.

However, academic activities may take place with alternate mode i.e. online/home based learning.

"Parents/students may collect/submit assignments once a week in staggered manner wherein online teaching/learning facilities are not available."

The PEIRA also said only 3-5 staff members (duty roaster to be displayed at reception) could come to educational institutions for up to Class VIII level on account of administrative or academic duties. It asked private educational institutions to ensure compliance with the order in letter and spirit.