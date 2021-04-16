Directive to verify cops’ educational documents

LAHORE:The higher authorities have asked the officers concerned to get verified the degrees of the police officers and officials to check recruitments by forgery or fraudulent means. A letter has been forwarded to field officers by the DIG Headquarters. He has said that all the academic degrees/certificates in respect of entire police force are required to be verified as per the directions of Supreme Court. The letter asked for compliance of the directions and conveyed to all heads of policed in Punjab to arrange verification of certificates/degrees of all cops.